Hidalgo County issues shelter-at-home order, positive virus cases reach 8

EDINBURG – Judge Richard F. Cortez issued a shelter-at-home order for Hidalgo County. It will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

Under the new order, all Hidalgo County residents must stay home around the clock. It addresses essential personnel who can travel, as well as price gouging offenses.

People may travel only for essential business such as seeking medical help or going to the grocery store. Residents are also free to travel to perform essential government functions.

Cortez says the decision was difficult, but necessary and “unattended consequences” will impact businesses.

The order comes after the announcement Wednesday morning about two more people testing positive for the coronavirus. Cortez says the total number of positive cases in Hidalgo County has now reached eight.

Anyone caught violating the order will be subject to $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

The shelter-at-home order will remain in effect until April 10.

Read the full shelter-at-home order here.