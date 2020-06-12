Hidalgo County officials warn against illegal dumping amid hurricane season
The Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is warning the community against illegal dumping amid hurricane season.
Commissioner Ellie Torres says illegal dumping has been a year-round issue and those caught will face serious consequences
Hidalgo County Deputy Constable Hector Garcia says residents can report illegal dumping anonymously.
Torres explains that each precinct has its own recovery dumping site where residents can take trash in bulk – a permit is needed to access the site.
For more information watch the video above.
