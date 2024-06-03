Hidalgo County Precinct 2 offering free swimming lessons
If your kid or teen wants to learn how to swim, Hidalgo County Precinct 2 is offering free swimming lessons for children 6 to 17 years old.
The swimming lessons will be taught by certified lifeguards and there will four sessions over the summer break.
Participants can register in person at Aquiles Jaime Park, located at 1601 E. Anaya Road in Pharr.
