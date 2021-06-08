Hidalgo County reports 0 coronavirus-related deaths, 77 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 77 positive cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to the disease.

With the lack of new deaths, the death toll of county residents who have died due to the virus remains at 2,886.

Of the 77 new cases reported Tuesday, 34 are confirmed and 43 are probable.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 91,881 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. Of those cases, 563 remain active.

The people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County were in the following age groups:

• • 45 in the 0-19 age group

• • 7 people in their 20s

• • 9 people in their 30s

• • 7 people in their 40s

• • 5 people in their 50s

• • 2 person in their 60s

• • 2 people in their 70s+

75 people remain in area hospitals with COVID-19-related complications with 27 of them being treated in intensive care units.