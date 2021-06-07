Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 86 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 86 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 50s from Weslaco died due to the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,886 people have died due to the virus in the county.

Of the 86 new cases reported Monday, 19 are confirmed, 44 are probable and 23 are suspect.

The people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County were in the following age groups: