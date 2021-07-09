Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 188 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 188 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus, according to data released Friday by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,920 deaths related to the virus.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 111 are confirmed and 77 are suspect. A confirmed case is when a person tested positive through a molecular, oral or nasal swab test. A probable case is when a person meets presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test, according to the county.

The 188 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

39 people in the 0-19 age group

34 people in their 20s

73 people in their 30s

25 people in their 40s

6 people in their 50s

4 people in their 60s

7 people in their 70s

The county has reported 94,042 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.