Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 940 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 940 cases of COVID-19.
The report covers the period between Friday, January 6 through Monday, January 9.
Eight men and two women between the ages of 50 and 70 from Weslaco, Hidalgo, Alamo, McAllen and Mission died as a result of the virus.
Four of the deceased individuals were not vaccinated and the other six deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|173
|20s
|129
|30s
|115
|40s
|99
|50s
|142
|60s
|120
|70+
|162
The county also reported that 91 adults and 16 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 107 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 are in the intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, 4,064 people have died due to the virus in the county.
More News
News Video
-
DPS seeking driver in three-vehicle crash east of Edinburg
-
Hidalgo health authority says fewer covid results reported
-
Made in the 956: Pedro Garcia and the Pharr Community Theater
-
Consumer reports: What to buy in January 2023
-
Texas State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. retiring after 30 years in office