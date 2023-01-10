Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 940 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 940 cases of COVID-19.

The report covers the period between Friday, January 6 through Monday, January 9.

Eight men and two women between the ages of 50 and 70 from Weslaco, Hidalgo, Alamo, McAllen and Mission died as a result of the virus.

Four of the deceased individuals were not vaccinated and the other six deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 173 20s 129 30s 115 40s 99 50s 142 60s 120 70+ 162

The county also reported that 91 adults and 16 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 107 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 are in the intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,064 people have died due to the virus in the county.