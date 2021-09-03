Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 284 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 284 positive cases of COVID-19.

Five women and six men from Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to Friday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They were all in their 50s or older.

On Thursday, the county reported its first pediatric coronavirus-related death of the year.

RELATED: ‘No one is immune:’ 9-year-old Mercedes girl dies of COVID complications, Hidalgo County health authority confirms

The 284 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 66 12-19 51 20s 33 30s 32 40s 45 50s 19 60s 22 70+ 16 Total: 284

There are currently 391 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 369 are adult patients and 22 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 153 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 143 are adult patients and 10 are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four new positive infections were reported among staff and 39 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 336 total staff infections and 910 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 141 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,138 people have died as a result of the virus and 109,259 people have tested positive in the county.

THURSDAY'S REPORT:

Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 258 positive cases

WEDNESDAY'S REPORT:

Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 460 positive cases

TUESDAY'S REPORT

Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 346 positive cases

MONDAY'S REPORT

Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 462 positive cases