Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 258 positive cases

A 9-year-old girl from Mercedes was among the nine people who died from coronavirus-related complications, Hidalgo County reported Thursday.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said the 9-year-old girl had multiple underlying health conditions and did not provide further details.

The death comes more than a year after the county reported its first pediatric death due to coronavirus-related complications in August 2020.

RELATED: Hidalgo County records its first pediatric death due to coronavirus complications, 531 new cases

The county also reported 258 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A total of five women and four men from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, Hidalgo, Mercedes, Mission and San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to a Thursday report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive for the virus are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 73 12-19 39 20s 23 30s 37 40s 26 50s 25 60s 16 70+ 19 Total: 258

There are currently 408 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 377 are adult patients and 31 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 148 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 139 are adult patients and nine are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 11 positive infections were reported among staff and 71 new infections were reported among students.

Thursday's report also included the total amount of staff members and students from county schools who have tested positive for the disease since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18. A total of 332 staff members in area schools and 871 students in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county also reported 108 patients have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,127 people have died as a result of the virus in the county and 108,975 have tested positive.

A total of 3,136 cases remain active.

