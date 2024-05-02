City of Edinburg celebrates National Day of Prayer with special breakfast

The city of Edinburg celebrated National Day of Prayer with a special breakfast.

City leaders say this event is an opportunity to reflect and unite in prayer. The breakfast was held at the Region One Education Service Center.

National Day of Prayer is a day when city leaders and community members from all walks of life come together to pray and ask for guidance.

"Starting with law enforcement, you know, mental health has been a big issue throughout our community, throughout our country. And of course, just for government, so many people that serve the community, I want to pray that they also are guided in the best way to make the best decisions possible," Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. said.

National Day of Prayer was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman. This year's theme is Lift Up The Word, Light Up The World.

"There's so much that is happening around our community, around the world. It's always important to just come together and pray," Garza said.

Many cities and local leaders across the Rio Grande Valley are holding events in honor of the holiday.