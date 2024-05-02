La Entrevista: 'La Eloteca Meenlotece' ofrece elotes con diferentes sabores
Lizet Victoria es la directora comercial de un nuevo concepto de elote en vaso llamado 'La Eloteca', el cual es una sensación en redes sociales y tienen una historia comercial y de emprendimiento.
Visita la página web aquí: @Laeloteca.club
Ubicación: 1328 South Jackson Road, McAllen, Texas, 78503.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
