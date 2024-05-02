x

La Entrevista: 'La Eloteca Meenlotece' ofrece elotes con diferentes sabores

3 hours 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2024 May 2, 2024 May 02, 2024 1:59 PM May 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Lizet Victoria es la directora comercial de un nuevo concepto de elote en vaso llamado 'La Eloteca', el cual es una sensación en redes sociales y tienen una historia comercial y de emprendimiento.

Visita la página web aquí: @Laeloteca.club

Ubicación: 1328 South Jackson Road, McAllen, Texas, 78503. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days