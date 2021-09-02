‘No one is immune:’ 9-year-old Mercedes girl dies of COVID complications, Hidalgo County health authority confirms

A 9-year-old girl from Mercedes was among the nine people who died from coronavirus-related complications, Hidalgo County reported Thursday.

Her death was reported as the county reported 258 new cases of COVID-19. There are now 3,136 active cases of the disease in the county, with nearly half of those cases being tied to schools.

Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Doctor Ivan Melendez said the 9-year-old girl had multiple comorbidities, but could not disclose her specific health issues.

Her age made her ineligible for a Covid vaccine. She’s the first Covid pediatric death in Hidalgo County this year, and fourth overall. All four pediatric Covid deaths have been females with underlying health issues.

"No one is immune. No one is without danger of having bad outcomes with these diseases,” Dr. Melendez said. “The only way to do it is by vaccinating everyone around them and until we get a vaccine for younger folks, that's the only thing that we can do."

Melendez added the girl passed away this week with Covid pneumonia.