Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 237 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 237 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the 12 people who died, eight were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 40s from Edinburg.

The 237 new cases include 161 confirmed cases, 74 probable cases and two suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 28 12-19 26 20s 44 30s 29 40s 40 50s 19 60s 20 70+ 31 Total: 237

The county also reported 284 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, including 261 adults and 23 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 77 of them are in intensive care units. They include 72 adults and five children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported three new staff infections and nine student infections on Tuesday.

A total of 4,248 staff members and 14,507 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 162,083 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,733 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 645 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

