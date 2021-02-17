Hidalgo County reports 152 new cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 as part of a "modified" daily report.
In a county news release, health officials reported limited system access and staff, possibly affecting these numbers.
The Wednesday report included zero COVID-19 fatalities.
Since the pandemic began, 2,558 people have died as a result of the virus and 71,744 people have tested positive.
1,942 of those cases remain active according to the county.
More News
News Video
-
DPS investigates fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
-
'We need electricity for everything': Rio Grande Valley going on two days...
-
Rolling blackouts set to continue across Texas, analyst explains why
-
Workforce Solutions offers free COVID-19 safety related training
-
Mission hotel at capacity due to cold weather guests, staff say most...