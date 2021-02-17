x

Hidalgo County reports 152 new cases of COVID-19

3 hours 19 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, February 17 2021 Feb 17, 2021 February 17, 2021 9:25 AM February 17, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 as part of a "modified" daily report.

In a county news release, health officials reported limited system access and staff, possibly affecting these numbers.

The Wednesday report included zero COVID-19 fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, 2,558 people have died as a result of the virus and 71,744 people have tested positive. 

1,942 of those cases remain active according to the county.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days