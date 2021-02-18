Hidalgo County reports 17 coronavirus-related deaths, 469 positive cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 17 coronavirus-related deaths and 469 postive cases of COVID-19.
Twelve men and five women died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 40s from Edinburg, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,575 deaths related to the virus and 72,213 people have tested positive for the virus.
