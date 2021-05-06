Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 110 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 110 positive cases.

One woman from Mission in her 60s and a man over the age of 70 from an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Since the pandemic began, 2,832 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 110 positive cases. Of the cases, 61 cases are confirmed, 43 are probable and six are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 89,147 COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County.

118 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications with 39 of them being treated in intensive care units.