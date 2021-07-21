Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 223 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 223 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman from Edinburg in her 60s and a man over the age of 70 from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release didn't state when the deaths occurred.

Of the 223 new cases reported Wednesday, 106 are confirmed and 117 are probable.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

57 people in the 0-19 age group

78 people in their 20s

37 people in their 30s

21 people in their 40s

14 people in their 50s

8 people in their 60s

8 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,930 deaths related to COVID-19 and 95,306 positive cases.

Of the total cases, 935 remain active.

The county also reported 130 residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications, 42 of whom are being treated in the ICU.