Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 196 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 196 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man over the age of 70 died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release didn't state when the death occurred.

Of the 196 new cases reported Tuesday, 60 are confirmed, 135 are probable and one is suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

101 people in the 0-19 age group

32 people in their 20s

24 people in their 30s

16 people in their 40s

14 people in their 50s

2 people in their 60s

7 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,928 deaths related to COVID-19 and 95,083 positive cases.

Of the total cases, 871 remain active.

The county also reported 111 residents in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications, 41 of whom are being treated in the ICU.