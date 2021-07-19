Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 48 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 48 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases reported Monday, 35 are confirmed, 12 are probable and one is suspect.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
- 9 people in the 0-19 age group
- 9 people in their 20s
- 11 people in their 30s
- 10 people in their 40s
- 2 people in their 50s
- 4 people in their 60s
- 3 people in their 70s
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,927 deaths related to COVID-19 and 94,887 positive cases.