Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 48 positive cases

Photo credit: MGN Online

Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 48 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 35 are confirmed, 12 are probable and one is suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

9 people in the 0-19 age group

9 people in their 20s

11 people in their 30s

10 people in their 40s

2 people in their 50s

4 people in their 60s

3 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,927 deaths related to COVID-19 and 94,887 positive cases.