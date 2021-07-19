x

Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 48 positive cases

4 hours 36 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, July 19 2021 Jul 19, 2021 July 19, 2021 8:10 AM July 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 48 positive cases of COVID-19. 

Of the new cases reported Monday, 35 are confirmed, 12 are probable and one is suspect. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

  • 9 people in the 0-19 age group
  • 9 people in their 20s
  • 11 people in their 30s
  • 10 people in their 40s
  • 2 people in their 50s
  • 4 people in their 60s
  • 3 people in their 70s

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 2,927 deaths related to COVID-19 and 94,887 positive cases. 

