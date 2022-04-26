Hidalgo County reports 3,900 coronavirus-related deaths since start of pandemic

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 58 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s or older died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 11 12-19 9 20s 9 30s 8 40s 6 50s 5 60s 8 70+ 2 Total: 58

The county also reported that 31 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 27 adults and four children.

Of the 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and eight students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,293 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,900 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 206 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.