Hidalgo County reports 3 COVID-related deaths, all unvaccinated

Photo credit: MGN Online

Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 66 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the three deceased individuals, three were not vaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a man in his 70s from Donna, a man in his 60s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Edinburg.

The 66 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 25 12-19 9 20s 3 30s 7 40s 9 50s 8 60s 1 70+ 4 Total: 66

A total of 50 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 47 adults and three pediatric patients.

Of the 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units. All 21 patients are adults.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 44 students and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 718 staff members and 3,683 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,456 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,481 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 550 active cases in the county.

