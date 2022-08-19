Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,002 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 1,002 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Three men and three women from Edinburg, Weslaco, Alton, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus. They were in their 40s or older. Three of the people were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from Aug. 16 through Aug. 18, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 248 12-19 178 20s 125 30s 110 40s 124 50s 88 60s 63 70+ 66 Total: 1,002

The county also reported 118 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 106 adults and 12 children.

Of the 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 people are in intensive care units. They include 18 adults and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 3,968 people have died due to the virus in the county and 225,579 people have tested positive.

There are currently 1,606 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.