Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,002 cases of COVID-19

6 hours 4 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, August 19 2022 Aug 19, 2022 August 19, 2022 10:04 AM August 19, 2022 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 1,002 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Three men and three women from Edinburg, Weslaco, Alton, Mission and Pharr died as a result of the virus. They were in their 40s or older. Three of the people were not vaccinated, according to the report. 

The report covers a two-day period from Aug. 16 through Aug. 18, 2022. 

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 248
12-19 178
20s 125
30s 110
40s 124
50s 88
60s 63
70+ 66
Total: 1,002

The county also reported 118 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 106 adults and 12 children.

Of the 118 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 people are in intensive care units. They include 18 adults and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 3,968 people have died due to the virus in the county and 225,579 people have tested positive. 

There are currently 1,606 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

