Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 32 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 32 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The deceased individual, a man in his 50s from Weslaco, was not vaccinated, the report stated.

The 32 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 4 12-19 6 20s 5 30s 2 40s 6 50s 6 60s 1 70+ 2 Total: 32

A total of 58 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 51 adult patients and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 are in intensive care units, including 23 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and 29 students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 752 staff members and 3,982 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,909 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,492 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 508 active cases in the county.

