Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, including man in his 20s

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 91 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the two deaths, both people were unvaccinated, the report stated.

The deaths include a man in his 20s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Edinburg.

The 91 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 33 12-19 16 20s 12 30s 10 40s 8 50s 6 60s 2 70+ 4 Total: 91

A total of 59 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. They include 52 adult patients and seven pediatric patients.

Of the 59 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 are in intensive care units, including 20 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and seven students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 750 staff members and 3,953 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,786 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,489 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 550 active cases in the county.