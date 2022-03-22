x

Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 341 cases of COVID

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one person died due to the virus and 341 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who died, identified only as a man in his 60s, was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 96
12-19 55
20s 32
30s 42
40s 36
50s 27
60s 30
70+ 23
Total: 341

The county also reported 54 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 48 adults and six children.

Of the 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 patients are in intensive care units, including 17 adults and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 195,476 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,875 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 389 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

