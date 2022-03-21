Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 128 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported three people died due to the virus and 128 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the three people who died due to the virus, one was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a woman in his 50s from Hidalgo.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 50 12-19 37 20s 10 30s 9 40s 5 50s 8 60s 5 70+ 4 Total: 128

The county also reported 63 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 62 adults and one child.

Of the 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 patients are in intensive care units, including 19 adult patients and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 195,135 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,874 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 456 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.