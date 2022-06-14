Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 992 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 992 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The report covers the four-day period of Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 137 12-19 123 20s 164 30s 147 40s 144 50s 102 60s 88 70+ 87 Total: 992

The county also reported that 50 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 46 adults and four children.

Of the 50 people hospitalized with COVID-19, seven adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 17 staff members and 10 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,918 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,334 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.