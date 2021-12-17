Hidalgo County reports zero deaths, 98 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported zero deaths and 98 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since Monday, the county has reported six coronavirus-related deaths.

The 98 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 25 12-19 15 20s 22 30s 10 40s 13 50s 5 60s 3 70+ 5 Total: 98

A total of 68 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, including 63 adult patients and five pediatric patients.

Of the 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 are in intensive care units, including 22 adults and one pediatric patient.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 16 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 850 staff members and 4,425 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 121,875 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,514 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 954 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.