Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announces turkey giveaway

5 hours 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 November 18, 2024 6:30 PM November 18, 2024 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing turkeys in Alton for Thanksgiving, according to a news release. 

The giveaway is set for Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.at Sylvia Vela Park, located at 510 S. Alton Blvd.

Only one turkey will be allowed per vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated.

For more information, call 956-292-7070 or email crimeprevention@hidalgoso.org.

