Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announces turkey giveaway

Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing turkeys in Alton for Thanksgiving, according to a news release.

The giveaway is set for Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.at Sylvia Vela Park, located at 510 S. Alton Blvd.

Only one turkey will be allowed per vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated.

For more information, call 956-292-7070 or email crimeprevention@hidalgoso.org.