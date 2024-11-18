Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announces turkey giveaway
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing turkeys in Alton for Thanksgiving, according to a news release.
The giveaway is set for Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m.at Sylvia Vela Park, located at 510 S. Alton Blvd.
Only one turkey will be allowed per vehicle, the sheriff’s office stated.
For more information, call 956-292-7070 or email crimeprevention@hidalgoso.org.
