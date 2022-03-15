Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Man hospitalized after shooting in rural Alamo

An investigation is underway after a homeowner shot a 26-year-old man in the torso Tuesday morning, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Rancho Blanco Road in rural Alamo at about 8:44 a.m. in reference to a male with a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, the 56-year-old homeowner said he saw an unknown male under his vehicle, confronted him and then shot at the man, according to a news release.

The 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office added that the homeowner is a victim of a previous burglary.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.