Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office investigating fatal shooting near Mission

4 hours 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 14 2021 Oct 14, 2021 October 14, 2021 6:28 PM October 14, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital
The Hidalgo Country Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting north of 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road in Mission, according to a tweet from HC Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies responded to the area in regards to gunshots fired and were later advised that two gunshot victims had arrived at a nearby hospital.

One victim was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

