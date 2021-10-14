Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office investigating fatal shooting near Mission
The Hidalgo Country Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting north of 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road in Mission, according to a tweet from HC Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Deputies responded to the area in regards to gunshots fired and were later advised that two gunshot victims had arrived at a nearby hospital.
One victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
At about 3:20pm, deputies responded to N of 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Rd to a disturbance where gunshots were fired. Deputies were later advised that two gunshot victims had arrived at a area hospital. One victim was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yrPuyzpYm3— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 15, 2021