Hidalgo County Sherriff's Office investigating fatal shooting near Mission

Credit: MGN Online

The Hidalgo Country Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting north of 6 Mile Line on Bentsen Palm Road in Mission, according to a tweet from HC Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies responded to the area in regards to gunshots fired and were later advised that two gunshot victims had arrived at a nearby hospital.

One victim was pronounced dead upon arrival.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.