Hidalgo County surpasses 200,000 coronavirus cases

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 36 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The new infections reported Monday raises the total COVID-19 case count in Hidalgo County to 200,002. Of the 200,002 positive cases reported since the start of the pandemic, 128,532 are confirmed cases, 68,311 are probable cases and 3,1159 cases are suspect cases, according to the data.

The people who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 5 12-19 8 20s 10 30s 2 40s 1 50s 6 60s 4 70+ 0 Total: 36

The county also reported that 20 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 adults and four children.

Of the 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, six adults are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four staff members and five students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,908 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 241 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.