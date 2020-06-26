Hidalgo County temporarily closes Edinburg Tax Office after employee tests positive for the coronavirus

Hidalgo County will spend Friday cleaning and sanitizing the Edinburg Tax Office after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tax Assessor-Collector Pablo "Paul" Villarreal Jr. announced on Thursday that an employee at the Edinburg Tax Office tested positive for COVID-19.

"The employee is in isolation, receiving the necessary care, and will not return to work until the employee has met the guidelines established by the CDC," according to a news release from Hidalgo County, which referenced COVID-19 guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the Edinburg Tax Office is closed, substations in Mission, McAllen, Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, Weslaco and Elsa remain open.