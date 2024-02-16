Hidalgo Pirates Hire New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach
HIDALGO, TEXAS --
The Hidalgo Pirates hired Jason Wheeler as their new head football coach and athletic director. This comes after former athletic director and head football coach Steve Marroquin was reassigned after just one season. Under Marroquin, the Pirates finished winless 0-10 last season. Watch video above for more:
