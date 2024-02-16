x

Hidalgo Pirates Hire New Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

52 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2024 Feb 16, 2024 February 16, 2024 10:12 PM February 16, 2024 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

HIDALGO, TEXAS --

The Hidalgo Pirates hired Jason Wheeler as their new head football coach and athletic director. This comes after former athletic director and head football coach Steve Marroquin was reassigned after just one season. Under Marroquin, the Pirates finished winless 0-10 last season. Watch video above for more:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days