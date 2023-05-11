Hidalgo police chief: Shootout in Reynosa leaves 4 dead across from Pharr international bridge

A Wednesday shootout between cartel members and Mexican armed forces left four people dead on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, according to Hidalgo Police Chief Romero Rodriguez.

All was calm at the bridge as of Wednesday evening.

The shootout happened at around 1:30 p.m. as cartel members attempted to get away from the Mexican armed forces west of the bridge in Reynosa, Rodriguez said.

Four people who were possibly involved with the cartel died in the shootout.

The Mexican military recovered weapons, ammunition and several vehicles, Rodriguez added.

Channel 5 News is working to confirm reports of arrests made in connection with the shootout.