Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
Johan Bonilla and Edson Montoya signed their letters of intent to play at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago.
Montoya is a multiple time all-district selection.
"I'm very excited for this signing, it's an accomplishment for me and I get to try and do something new and to go to College, I want to be in the next level," said Edson Montoya.
Bonilla was a first team all-district midfielder this pas season.
"First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity. I'm very excited for this new opportunity for me to have new experiences outside the state", said Johan Bonilla.
In addition to leading Hidalgo to the 2023 State title, the two players helped the team win multiple district championships during their time with the pirates.
