x

Hidalgo, Valley View and Porter Advance to Regional Finals - Soccer Playoff Scores

4 days 2 hours 4 minutes ago Tuesday, April 06 2021 Apr 6, 2021 April 06, 2021 10:16 PM April 06, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Boys Soccer Playoffs

5A - Region IV Semifinals

Valley View 5, San Antonio Southwest 2

Brownsville Porter 1, Dripping Springs 0

4A - Region IV Semifinals

Hidalgo 2, Taylor 1

Girls Soccer Playoffs

6A - Region IV Semifinals

Round Rock 4, Los Fresnos 1

5A - Region IV Semifinals

Cedar Park 4, McAllen High 0

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days