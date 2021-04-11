Hidalgo, Valley View and Porter Advance to Regional Finals - Soccer Playoff Scores
Boys Soccer Playoffs
5A - Region IV Semifinals
Valley View 5, San Antonio Southwest 2
Brownsville Porter 1, Dripping Springs 0
4A - Region IV Semifinals
Hidalgo 2, Taylor 1
Girls Soccer Playoffs
6A - Region IV Semifinals
Round Rock 4, Los Fresnos 1
5A - Region IV Semifinals
Cedar Park 4, McAllen High 0
