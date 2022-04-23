High school baseball highlights 4-22
MISSION, Texas -- 31-5A high school baseball action continues tonight.
Click on the video above for highlights between McAllen Rowe vs. McAllen Memorial, and McAllen High vs Sharyland.
More News
News Video
-
Emergency supplies to be tax free this weekend
-
Equipment stolen from local ranchers
-
State senator meets with family members of Melisa Lucio to push for...
-
PSJA ISD elementary school offering book vending machine to students
-
Palmhurst mayoral candidate weighs in on possibility of special election