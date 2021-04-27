x

High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21

By: Alex Del Barrio

Boys Baseball Scores

Monday, April 26th

District 32-6A

Harlingen 4, Los Fresnos 1

Weslaco 12, Brownsville Rivera 6

Harlingen South 5, Brownsville Hanna 2

San Benito 13, Donna North 0

