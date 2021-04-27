High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 4/27/21
Boys Baseball Scores
Monday, April 26th
District 32-6A
Harlingen 4, Los Fresnos 1
Weslaco 12, Brownsville Rivera 6
Harlingen South 5, Brownsville Hanna 2
San Benito 13, Donna North 0
