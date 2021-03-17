x

High School Baseball - Tuesday 3/16

7 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, March 16 2021 Mar 16, 2021 March 16, 2021 10:44 PM March 16, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

Our baseball action took us to McAllen and Edinburg on Tuesday. The #2 Pioneer Diamondbacks took on the McHi Bulldogs and Edinburg Vela took on cross-town rival Economedes. Highlights and scores in the video above.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days