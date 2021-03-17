High School Baseball - Tuesday 3/16
Our baseball action took us to McAllen and Edinburg on Tuesday. The #2 Pioneer Diamondbacks took on the McHi Bulldogs and Edinburg Vela took on cross-town rival Economedes. Highlights and scores in the video above.
