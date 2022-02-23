High school girl's soccer highlights 2-22-22
HIDALGO, Texas -- Sharyland girl's soccer earned a 5-1 road win over Valley View last night.
Click on the video above for highlights.
More News
News Video
-
'A total loss:' Overnight fire destroys Pier 19 restaurant on South Padre...
-
'A total loss:' Overnight fire destroys Pier 19 restaurant on South Padre...
-
Edinburg hold groundbreaking of new hike and park trail
-
Man charged in connection to deadly McAllen crash
-
Man charged in deadly Mission shooting pleads not guilty