High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second straight year
The high school soccer playoffs start tomorrow here in the Valley.
One of the very first matchups that will get the playoff season underway is Lopez vs. Pioneer.
"It's playoffs. In the playoffs, anything can happen," Lopez head coach Amadeo Escandon said. "We know Pioneer is a good team, so hopefully we'll be prepared for them tomorrow."
Both teams are coming off strong seasons with Lopez finishing the regular season with an incredible 21-0-2 record.
The Diamondbacks get the unfortunate draw in the first round despite a stellar year themselves.
"It's a very exciting matchup," Pioneer head coach Tito Alaniz said. "I think it's safe to say that we're the underdogs. But soccer is very unpredictable."
Last year, the Lobos ended the Diamondbacks season in the playoffs. Pioneer will be hoping for a different story this time around.
"We're obviously confident going into the game," Pioneer junior centerback Nikolai Dajlala said. "We're not too focused on their team. We're taking the same approach that we go into every game with, to win obviously."
More News
News Video
-
More than $3.6 million in cocaine seized at Roma port of entry
-
New bill introduced in Austin could impact Boca Chica beach access
-
City of Donna launching software to combat illegal dumping
-
Prescription Health: Lifestyle changes to help lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes
-
Winter Texans gather for Tourist Day festivities in Nuevo Progreso
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa stuns McAllen High in shootout victory to advance in high school...
-
Porter soccer upsets district champion Sharyland Rattlers in bi-district round
-
High School Soccer Playoffs - Thursday night highlights from bi-district round
-
High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second...
-
Edinburg native Daren Barrera shines as UTRGV wins eighth straight home game