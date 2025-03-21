High School Playoff Soccer Preview: Pioneer-Lopez face off in postseason for second straight year

The high school soccer playoffs start tomorrow here in the Valley.

One of the very first matchups that will get the playoff season underway is Lopez vs. Pioneer.

"It's playoffs. In the playoffs, anything can happen," Lopez head coach Amadeo Escandon said. "We know Pioneer is a good team, so hopefully we'll be prepared for them tomorrow."

Both teams are coming off strong seasons with Lopez finishing the regular season with an incredible 21-0-2 record.

The Diamondbacks get the unfortunate draw in the first round despite a stellar year themselves.

"It's a very exciting matchup," Pioneer head coach Tito Alaniz said. "I think it's safe to say that we're the underdogs. But soccer is very unpredictable."

Last year, the Lobos ended the Diamondbacks season in the playoffs. Pioneer will be hoping for a different story this time around.

"We're obviously confident going into the game," Pioneer junior centerback Nikolai Dajlala said. "We're not too focused on their team. We're taking the same approach that we go into every game with, to win obviously."