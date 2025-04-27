x

High School Softball Bi-District Round Scores

3 hours 33 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, April 26 2025 Apr 26, 2025 April 26, 2025 11:10 PM April 26, 2025 in Sports

SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES:

Brownsville Lopez 3, Sharyland Pioneer 0 - Lopez takes the series win. 

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 19, Palmview 1 - Eagles sweep the Lobos.

