High School Softball Bi-District Round Scores
SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES:
Brownsville Lopez 3, Sharyland Pioneer 0 - Lopez takes the series win.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 19, Palmview 1 - Eagles sweep the Lobos.
