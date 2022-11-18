Highlights from area round playoffs: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
Thursday, Nov. 17
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|SA Brennan
|42
|Los Fresnos
|7
|FINAL
|San Benito
|38
|San Antonio Taft
|19
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|74
|Victoria West
|59
|FINAL
More News
News Video
-
Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation
-
Dog food running low, PVAS asks community to donate
-
Woman arrested after stabbing employee at Las Palmas Community Center, police say
-
Pump Patrol: Nov. 17, 2022
-
City of Pharr talks international bridge expansion with counterparts