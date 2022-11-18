x

Highlights from area round playoffs: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

By: Alex Del Barrio

Thursday, Nov. 17

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
SA Brennan 42 Los Fresnos 7 FINAL
San Benito 38 San Antonio Taft 19 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 74 Victoria West 59 FINAL
