Highway 83 Summer league wraps up
HARLINGEN, Texas -- The 20th annual Highway 83 Summer League wrapped up this week.
A tournament showcasing, not just some of the valley's top volleyball players, but also how far the sport has come in recent years.
For the first time in this tournament's 20 year run, Harlingen High School hosted this month long event.
Click on the video for more.
More News
News Video
-
South Padre Island fisherman passes away after contracting flesh-eating bacteria
-
McAllen family concerned with tall grass in neighboring property
-
Gov. Abbott’s executive order faces pushback from Biden administration
-
‘Part of a legacy:’ Son of slain Texas trooper graduates from DPS...
-
Lawsuit filed against United Irrigation District over unknown pipe