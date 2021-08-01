x

Highway 83 Summer league wraps up

2 hours 15 minutes 34 seconds ago Saturday, July 31 2021 Jul 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 11:13 PM July 31, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HARLINGEN, Texas -- The 20th annual Highway 83 Summer League wrapped up this week.

A tournament showcasing, not just some of the valley's top volleyball players, but also how far the sport has come in recent years.

For the first time in this tournament's 20 year run, Harlingen High School hosted this month long event.

