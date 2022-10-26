Homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into rural Edinburg home

A homeowner shot a man accused of breaking into her rural Edinburg home Tuesday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:13 p.m., authorities responded to the 5500 block of Nardo St., north of Rogers Road on 10th St., in rural Edinburg regarding a burglary in progress.

Deputies met with the homeowner who said that a man, later identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia, broke into the house through the garage and was attempting to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves, according to the news release.

"The homeowner warned Garcia that the police had been called and she had a gun. When Garcia refused to leave and continued to try to get into the bedroom, the homeowner shot once through the door. Garcia fled the house," the news release stated.

Deputies and DPS found Garcia in an open field nearby with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

After he was medically cleared, Garcia was booked into Hidalgo County jail on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.