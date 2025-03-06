House votes to censure Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump speech

The House of Representatives has voted to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, for disrupting President Donald Trump's speech. Green was removed from the chamber after standing and shouting at the president. Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 224-198 to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, for disrupting President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

Ten Democrats, none from Texas, voted to censure Green. Green voted “present.” All Republicans, except four who did not vote, voted to censure Green.

Green interrupted the president near the beginning of his joint address, standing and declaring that Trump had no mandate to cut Medicaid funding.

The representative was then escorted out of the House chamber by the Sergeant at Arms.

A censure is a formal vote of disapproval of a member’s conduct by the U.S. House. There are no punishments associated with a censure, other than the official criticism from fellow members.

Immediately after being escorted out of the joint address, Green told reporters that he would accept punishment. The congressman said it was worth it to stand up to Trump’s desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

House Republicans passed a budget last week that opens the door for federal cuts, including to Medicaid, a health insurance program that helps low-income and disabled people.

Green is now the 28th House member to be censured in U.S. history. The House last censured Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a congressional office building while Congress was in session.

The resolution orders that Green be present in the House chamber for the pronouncement of the censure.

As House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisanna, read the final vote count, about 30 Democratic members stood with Green on the House floor, some of them singing.

Green, 77, has served in Congress since 2005.

