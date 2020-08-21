Houston takes on Oklahoma City with 2-0 series lead

By The

Associated Press



Houston Rockets (44-28, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (44-28, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Rockets -3; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Houston leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Rockets won the previous matchup 111-98. James Harden scored 21 points to help lead Houston to the victory and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31 points in defeat for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have gone 27-19 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City is 43-17 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Rockets are 28-19 against conference opponents. Houston leads the Western Conference scoring 117.8 points per game while shooting 45.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari leads the Thunder averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.7 points per game while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Harden has shot 44.4% and is averaging 34.3 points for the Rockets. Jeff Green is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 44.5% shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 39 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Russell Westbrook: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.