HS Boys Basketball highlights 2/6/2024

Weslaco East clinched the District 32-5A boys basketball title after beating Harlingen South 65-54 at home tonight.

Harlingen pulled off a road victory over Los Fresnos 54-47. Cardinals now in the drivers seat for at least a share of the District 32-6A trophy with the Falcons.

Click on the video above for highlights from 2/6/2024