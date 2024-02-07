HS Boys Basketball highlights 2/6/2024
Weslaco East clinched the District 32-5A boys basketball title after beating Harlingen South 65-54 at home tonight.
Harlingen pulled off a road victory over Los Fresnos 54-47. Cardinals now in the drivers seat for at least a share of the District 32-6A trophy with the Falcons.
Click on the video above for highlights from 2/6/2024
