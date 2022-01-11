Humane Society of the U.S. advises the public to not buy kangaroos

Animal advocates reacted to the pet kangaroo that was briefly missing near Mercedes over the weekend.

Though it’s legal to buy and sell kangaroos in Texas, a representative with the Humane Society of the United States is warning to people against buying them.

RELATED: Sheriff's office: Missing kangaroo returned to its owner

“These are not dogs or cats we're talking about,” Lauren Loney – Texas state director for the Humane Society of the U.S. said. “The average person does not have the knowledge or the resources to provide the very specialized care that kangaroos need."